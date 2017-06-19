Il nuovo album degli LCD Soundsystem si chiama American Dream

James Murphy ci ha fatto attendere, ma non ha tradito, e finalmente il nuovo annunciatissimo album degli LCD Soundsystem ha un nome. Si chiama American Dream, e uscirà il primo Settembre per Columbia/DFA. Oltre al disco ci sono già le prime date del tour, che comincia il prossimo Settembre. In fondo trovate date del tour e tracklist del nuovo album.
Ma prima lasciamoci travolgere dai due singoli già rilasciati dalla band: Call The Police e American Dream.
TOUR
American Dream:
oh baby
other voices
i used to
change yr mind
how do you sleep?
tonite
call the police
american dream
emotional haircut
black screen