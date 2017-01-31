Ecco dov’era Bob Dylan: lavorava a un album di cover di Frank Sinastra

Nobel per la Letteratura o meno, Bob Dylan non ferma la vena creativa musicale e si diverte ancora a reinterpretare Frank Sinatra. Dopo i due dischi che raccoglievano cover di Sinatra (Shadows In The Night e Fallen Angels), è in cantiere un nuovo triplo album del cantautore alle prese con il crooner – tanto che c’è chi mormora che fosse troppo occupato con le cover di Sinatra per ritirare il Nobel.

Come piccolo antipasto delle 30 cover che saranno rilasciate a breve sotto il titolo di Triplicate, ecco I Could Have Told You, una canzone del 1959.

Triplicate:

‘Til The Sun Goes Down:

01 I Guess I’ll Have to Change My Plans

02 September of My Years

03 I Could Have Told You

04 Once Upon a Time

05 Stormy Weather

06 This Nearly Was Mine

07 That Old Feeling

08 It Gets Lonely Early

09 My One and Only Love

10 Trade Winds

Devil Dolls:

01 Braggin’

02 As Time Goes By

03 Imagination

04 How Deep Is the Ocean

05 P.S. I Love You

06 The Best Is Yet to Come

07 But Beautiful

08 Here’s That Rainy Day

09 Where Is the One

10 There’s a Flaw in My Flue

Comin’ Home Late:

01 Day In, Day Out

02 I Couldn’t Sleep a Wink Last Night

03 Sentimental Journey

04 Somewhere Along the Way

05 When the World Was Young

06 These Foolish Things

07 You Go to My Head

08 Stardust

09 It’s Funny to Everyone But Me

10 Why Was I Born