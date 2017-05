La lettera ricordo della moglie di Chris Cornell al marito

Vicky Cornell, moglie di Chris Cornell, che si è tolto la vita a 52 anni lo scorso 18 Maggio, ha scritto una lettera ricordo al marito pubblicata da Billboard. Ogni parola è superflua, anche nei confronti di chi ha chiamato Cornell selfish dopo il suicidio. La riportiamo per intero qui sotto:

To My Sweet Christopher,

You were the best father, husband and son-in-law. Your patience, empathy and love always showed through.

You had always said I saved you, that you wouldn’t be alive if it were not for me. My heart gleamed to see you happy, living and motivated. Excited for life. Doing everything you could to give back. We had the time of our lives in the last decade and I’m sorry, my sweet love, that I did not see what happened to you that night. I’m sorry you were alone, and I know that was not you, my sweet Christopher. Your children know that too, so you can rest in peace.

I’m broken, but I will stand up for you and I will take care of our beautiful babies. I will think of you every minute of every day and I will fight for you. You were right when you said we are soulmates. It has been said that paths that have crossed will cross again, and I know that you will come find me, and I will be here waiting.

I love you more than anyone has ever loved anyone in the history of loving and more than anyone ever will.

Always and forever,

Your Vicky

Non solo la moglie, ma molti musicisti e colleghi in questi giorni stanno ricordando Chris Cornell, ovunque egli sia. Tom Morello degli Audioslave gli ha dedicato una poesia, e le cover dei pezzi dei Soundgarden sono tantissime. Qui ne sentiamo una.